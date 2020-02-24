FlixBus Ready To Adjust Transportation From/To Ukraine Depending On Local Authorities’ Recommendations In Case Of Coronavirus Outbreaks

The FlixBus transport company (Germany) is ready to adjust transportation from/to Ukraine, depending on the recommendations of the local authorities in case of coronavirus outbreaks.

The company's press service has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"FlixBus closely monitors the situation around the coronavirus and adheres to the recommendations of local authorities. So far there are no recommendations from the responsible authorities to take any special measures. But if the situation changes, we will adjust our actions accordingly," the press service said.

The company noted that they are ready to adjust transportation according to the instructions of those countries where the company operates.

As of the current moment, there are no direct flights between cities in Ukraine and Italy in FlixBus, where an outbreak caused by a coronavirus disease has been recorded, but passengers can use flights with transfers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp and UIA airlines do not plan to suspend flights to Italy because of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Italy had introduced the quarantine in 12 cities of the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which prohibits entry and exit from the region.

Respective decision was taken after the number of the sick had reached 79 people, two of whom died.