subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.53
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus
24 February 2020, Monday, 18:02 176
Politics 2020-02-24T18:04:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus

SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
SkyUp, Milan, Bergamo airport, COVID-19, Coronavirus

SkyUp does not plan to suspend flights to Milan (Bergamo Airport) due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Italy.

The press service of the airline has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“There hasn’t been such a decision yet,” SkyUp answered a question about a possible suspension of flights.

According to the airline’s reservation system, the next flights to Milan are scheduled for March 30 from Kyiv and Lviv.

Direct flights to the cities of the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy are performed by two Ukrainian airlines - SkyUp and UIA.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines airline states that it will not stop its flights to Milan and Venice (the Italian Republic) over the imposition of quarantine in the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Earlier, Italy had introduced the quarantine in 12 cities of the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which prohibits entry and exit from the region.

Respective decision was taken after the number of the sick had reached 79 people, two of whom died.

Больше новостей о: SkyUp Milan Bergamo airport COVID-19 Coronavirus

After Evacuating Citizens From Chinese Wuhan And D...
Over 15,600 Ukrainians Registered With Consular Of...
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedu...
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temper...
Over 15,600 Ukrainians Registered With Consular Offices In Italy, None Infected With Coronavirus
Police Considering Possible Involvement Of Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara In Atlantic Group CEO Starytskyi’s Murder
News
FlixBus Ready To Adjust Transportation From/To Ukraine Depending On Local Authorities’ Recommendations In Case Of Coronavirus Outbreaks 18:04
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands 18:03
SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus 18:02
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers From Italy At Tisa Automobile Crossing In Zakarpattia Region From 8 AM On February 25 17:59
Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers Arriving From Italy At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports From 8 PM 17:56
more news
American investors who spend billions in Ghana are interested in Ukraine 11:35
"Vlast Deneg" Magazine Named the 25 Most Successful Ukrainian Brands 18:03
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA 14:29
Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department 14:19
After Evacuating Citizens From Chinese Wuhan And Disinfection SkyUp Aircraft Flies To Egypt And From Lviv To Kyiv 14:41
more news
NACB Questions Akhmetov In Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko 14:34
Court Places Suspect Of Hurting Police Officers In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region Under Night-Time House Arrest 14:32
Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department 14:19
Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA 14:29
American investors who spend billions in Ghana are interested in Ukraine 11:35
more news
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population Under PSO By 15% To UAH 3,950 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters For February
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok