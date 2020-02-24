SkyUp Not To Suspend Flights To Milan Due To Coronavirus

SkyUp does not plan to suspend flights to Milan (Bergamo Airport) due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Italy.

The press service of the airline has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“There hasn’t been such a decision yet,” SkyUp answered a question about a possible suspension of flights.

According to the airline’s reservation system, the next flights to Milan are scheduled for March 30 from Kyiv and Lviv.

Direct flights to the cities of the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy are performed by two Ukrainian airlines - SkyUp and UIA.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines airline states that it will not stop its flights to Milan and Venice (the Italian Republic) over the imposition of quarantine in the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Earlier, Italy had introduced the quarantine in 12 cities of the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which prohibits entry and exit from the region.

Respective decision was taken after the number of the sick had reached 79 people, two of whom died.