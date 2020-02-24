subscribe to newsletter
24 February 2020, Monday, 17:47
Over 15,600 Ukrainians Registered With Consular Offices In Italy, None Infected With Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
More than 15,600 Ukrainian citizens are registered with Ukrainian consular offices in Italy, but none of them is infected with the new strain of coronavirus.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is no information about coronavirus infection among Ukrainian citizens in Italy. Out of the 15,632 Ukrainian citizens that were registered in Italy as of January 1, 2020, 9,158 were registered with the consulate in Milan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement in response to questions from the Ukrainian News Agency.

However, the ministry did not say whether it planned to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Italy because of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not say whether special rules for crossing the Ukrainian border by land and air and inspection of citizens arriving from Italy are planned.

The ministry noted that Italian medical services are on high alert and taking all necessary measures to overcome the consequences of coronavirus infection and prevent its further spread.

In northern Italy, all educational institutions (schools, lyceums, and universities), museums, historical monuments, and theaters have been closed until early March.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassy in Italy, and Ukraine’s consulates general in Milan and Naples are monitoring the situation involving the spread of coronavirus in Italy around the clock.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to the provinces of Italy where cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been registered and that the Ukrainian citizens already in Italy be attentive, cautious, and comply with the recommendations of the Italian Ministry of Health.

