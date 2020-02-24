subscribe to newsletter
NACB Questions Akhmetov In Case Against Ex-MP Onyschenko

Даша Зубкова
NACB, Rinat Akhmetov, Oleksandr Onischenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has questioned tycoon Rinat Akhmetov in the case upon records of former non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Onyschenko.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, Akhmetov was questioned as the records of Onyschenko contain former president Petro Poroshenko’s words about the oligarch.

Akhmetov was questioned as a witness on February 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Akhmetov was questioned within the framework of the case already.

The NACB is ready to check the Onyschenko’s records of his alleged talk with Poroshenko about ex-environment minister Zlochevskyi if their original is available.

