Court Places Suspect Of Hurting Police Officers In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region Under Night-Time House Arre

The court has placed the person suspected of hitting police officers with his car in Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region under the night-time house arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from spokesperson for the Poltava regional police department, Yurii Sulaev.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the police had released 23 people detained during the clashes in Novi Sanzhary, five police officers had been hospitalized.