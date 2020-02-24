subscribe to newsletter
  • Flights To Milan And Venice Conducted Under Schedule Till Aviation Authority Informs About Threat Of Coronavirus – UIA
24 February 2020, Monday, 14:29 52
Politics 2020-02-24T14:32:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company states that it will not stop its flights to Milan and Venice (the Italian Republic) over the imposition of quarantine in the provinces of Veneto and Lombardy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the UIA.

"We have not obtained any information from the aviation authorities of Ukraine and Italy. When it is available, we will revise the schedule," the air company said.

The UIA noted that the flights to Milan and Venice are currently conducted under the schedule.

Earlier, Italy had introduced the quarantine in 12 cities of the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto.

Respective decision was taken after the number of the sick had reached 79 people, two of whom died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk admits diagnosing coronavirus in the citizens returning to Ukraine from Europe.

Costs For Zelenskyy’s Foreign Business Trips In 2020 Is Planned To Increase Twice - State Affairs Department
