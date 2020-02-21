Skaletska In Observation In Novi Sanzhary Medical Center In Poltava Region

Minister of Health Zoriana Skaletska is in the observation zone in the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, until late at night, together with representatives of all the involved ministries and departments, we checked the conditions for placing people in Novi Sanzhary, providing them with necessary things, observing sanitary and safety standards. Today we agreed on the conditions of my stay and I was sent to the observation zone," the Minister wrote.

She noted that she was talking with the crew of the plane that delivered the Ukrainians from Chinese Wuhan.

"At present, everyone who is here is feeling well. People are regularly examined, no signs of acute respiratory viral infections are detected. Food is served three times a day, it is provided by a catering company," Skaletska emphasized.

She said that a separate room was allocated for her in the medical center, taking into account the need to work and hold regular meetings on Skype and phone.

The Minister also promised to inform about the situation in the medical center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of February 20, buses with Ukrainians evacuated from China arrived in the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.

In front of the medical center, local residents clashed with law enforcement officers.

During the riots nine policemen and one civilian were injured.