  • Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious And Interracial Hostility Against Foreigners In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region
21 February 2020, Friday, 17:47 20
Politics 2020-02-21T23:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious And Interracial Hostility Against Foreigners In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region

criminal proceedings, religious and interracial hostility, foreigners, Wuhan, China, Poltava region, Novi Sanzhary, evacuation, Coronavirus

Law enforcers have opened criminal proceedings on the incitement of religious and interracial hostility against foreigners evacuated together with Ukrainians from Wuhan (China) in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region).

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Heraschenko has stated this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that a total of five criminal cases under Article 293 (group violation of public order), Article 294 (riots), Article 161 (violation of the equal rights of citizens depending on their race, nationality or attitude to religion), Article 279 (blocking transport communications, as well as the seizure of a transport company), Article 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code were opened.

"Because some representatives of Novi Sanzhary allowed themselves illegal statements against foreign citizens, whom we also saved along with Ukrainian citizens," Heraschenko added.

He said that law enforcement authorities fully control the situation in the village and will not allow anyone to threaten the safety of people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 20, nine policemen and one civilian were injured during the riots in Novi Sanzhary related to the placement of Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan in a medical center of the National Guard.

Five law enforcement officers were hospitalized, four received the necessary medical care and were allowed to go home, the civilian was examined, and he refused hospitalization.

Law enforcement authorities detained a person suspected of throwing stones at a bus with Ukrainians evacuated from Wuhan.

The police released 23 people detained during mass disorders in Novi Sanzhary.

Больше новостей о: criminal proceedings religious and interracial hostility foreigners Wuhan China Poltava region Novi Sanzhary evacuation Coronavirus

Law Enforcers Open Case On Incitement Of Religious And Interracial Hostility Against Foreigners In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region
News
