  Police Release 23 People Detained For Participation In Disorder In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region, 5 Law Enforcers Hospitalized
21 February 2020, Friday, 13:24 27
Politics 2020-02-21T22:04:35+02:00
Ukrainian news
Police Release 23 People Detained For Participation In Disorder In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region, 5 Law Enforcers Hospitalized

Даша Зубкова
police, Novi Sanzhary, mass disorders, Poltava region, detention, evacuation, China, Wuhan, Coronavirus

The police have released 23 people detained during mass disorders in Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, five police officers have been hospitalized.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from spokesperson for the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region, Yurii Sulaev.

On February 20, the police detained a total of 24 people for violations in Novi Sanzhary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, nine police officers and one civilian were injured during the clashes in Novi Sanzhary over the accommodation of the Ukrainians from Wuhan at the Novi Sanzhary medical center of the National Guard.

Health Ministry: Laboratory Tests Not Confirm Coronavirus Diagnosis Of Chinese Citizen From Kyiv-Moscow Train
