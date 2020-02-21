Police Release 23 People Detained For Participation In Disorder In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region, 5 Law Enforcers Hospitalized

Police Release 23 People Detained For Participation In Disorder In Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region, 5 Law Enfo

The police have released 23 people detained during mass disorders in Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, five police officers have been hospitalized.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from spokesperson for the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region, Yurii Sulaev.

On February 20, the police detained a total of 24 people for violations in Novi Sanzhary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, nine police officers and one civilian were injured during the clashes in Novi Sanzhary over the accommodation of the Ukrainians from Wuhan at the Novi Sanzhary medical center of the National Guard.