MP Kachura Asks Law Enforcement Officials To Investigate Ternopil Airport’s Refusal To Accept Plane Carrying Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) has asked law enforcement officials to investigate the Ternopol airport’s refusal to receive an aircraft carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (China).

Kachura announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“What happened in the Ternopil regional council is absolutely abnormal. My colleagues and I have prepared a complaint about unacceptable actions and abuse of power… particularly by the Ternopil regional council’s first deputy chairman Vasyl Derevlianyi, who… issued an illegal order to the airport," said Kachura.

According to Kachura, this order concerned refusal to accept the aircraft that evacuated people from Wuhan.

The complaint will also concern Mayor of Ternopil Serhii Nadala, who supported the decision not to accept the aircraft.

“We appeal to the prosecutor general of Ukraine, we appeal to the chairman of the State Bureau of Investigation, we appeal to Minister of Internal Affairs Avakov for legal assessments of the actions of these officials,” Kachura said.

According to Kachura, he intends to submit this compliant on Thursday after collecting signatures in its support in the parliament.

Kachura said that any decision by local councils to restrict the movement of citizens is illegal, adding that such initiatives should not be supported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ternopil regional council’s deputy head Vasyl Derevlianyi said on February 18 that the Ternopol airport had refused to accept an airplane carrying citizens evacuated from Wuhan.