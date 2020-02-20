SBU Working To Identify Organizers Of Fake Newsletter Claiming Detection Of Coronavirus In Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is working to identify the organizers of a fake newsletter that claims that a coronavirus case has been detected in Ukraine.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is taking urgent measures to establish the circumstances of the distribution of fake information in the name of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, claiming that the Covid-19 virus has been detected in Ukraine," the press service said.

Experts from the Security Service of Ukraine are currently examining the Ministry of Health’s telecommunications equipment to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

According to the statement, it can already be argued that the newsletter was sent using a foreign email service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a SkyUp airline passenger aircraft carrying Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (China) has landed at the Kharkiv international airport.

The aircraft flew out of Wuhan on February 19 evening.

Following medical examinations, Chinese doctors prevented four people (three Ukrainians and one foreigner) from boarding the aircraft.

Ukraine previously planned to evacuate 48 Ukrainian citizens and 29 foreigners from Wuhan.