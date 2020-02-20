subscribe to newsletter
Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) has prepared 15 boxes in two hospitals for possible patients with COVID-19 coronavirus.

Olena Patroeva, the head physician of the Kryvyi Rih Infectious Disease Hospital, has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

10 boxes in the Infectious Disease Hospital and five boxes in the Seventh City Hospital have been prepared.

They differ from ordinary boxes with two degrees of protection of the interior - vestibules and locks.

Laminated protective suits, special respiratory masks, glasses and gloves have been prepared for doctors.

To accurately determine the diagnosis of a person, they will take a swab from the throat, and send it for analysis to the Public Health Center in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU is establishing the organizers of a fake news distribution about the alleged detection of a coronavirus in Ukraine.

