Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus

Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) has prepared 15 boxes in two hospitals for possible patients with COVID-19 coronavirus.

Olena Patroeva, the head physician of the Kryvyi Rih Infectious Disease Hospital, has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

10 boxes in the Infectious Disease Hospital and five boxes in the Seventh City Hospital have been prepared.

They differ from ordinary boxes with two degrees of protection of the interior - vestibules and locks.

Laminated protective suits, special respiratory masks, glasses and gloves have been prepared for doctors.

To accurately determine the diagnosis of a person, they will take a swab from the throat, and send it for analysis to the Public Health Center in Kyiv.

