  National Guard Refutes Information About Mass Dismissal Of Novi Sanzhary Medical Center Employees In Poltava Region
20 February 2020, Thursday, 18:08 6
Politics 2020-02-20T18:10:18+02:00
Ukrainian news
National Guard Refutes Information About Mass Dismissal Of Novi Sanzhary Medical Center Employees In Poltava Region

Даша Зубкова
National Guard, Novi Sanzhary, Poltava region, dismissal, resignation, evacuation, China, Wuhan, Coronavirus

The National Guard has refuted the information about the mass dismissal of employees of the Novi Sanzhary medical center in Poltava region.

The press service of the National Guard has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The employees of the Novi Sanzhary medical center did not resign," reads the statement.

The National Guard notes that the information about the mass dismissal of employees of the medical center is not true.

“All personnel are operating normally,” the National Guard stressed.

At that, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction told Ukrainian News Agency that some of the staff of the medical center wrote letters of resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, all patients of the Novi Sanzhary medical center were transferred to another sanatorium.

National Guard Novi Sanzhary Poltava region dismissal resignation evacuation China Wuhan Coronavirus

