20 February 2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih To Shut Down Open-Hearth Shop In March

The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel and mining plant (Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region) will shut down its two-bath steelmaking unit No. 6, which means closure of its open-hearth shop, in March.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s profit increased 1.9-fold to UAH 9.51 billion and its net revenue increased by 2.7% to UAH 68 billion in 2018, compared with 2017.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled products in Ukraine. It specializes in production of elongated rolled products, including steel reinforcing bars and wire rods.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding company, owns 95.1283% of the shares in ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

