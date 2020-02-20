5 Buses Will Deliver Ukrainian Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan To Novi Sanzhary In Poltava Region

Five buses will deliver the Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) to the medical center of the National Guard, Novi Sanzhary, in the population center of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleksii Kucher, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The plane that brought the evacuated people to Kharkiv will undergo disinfection for three hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SkyUp plane with the Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) has landed in Kharkiv.