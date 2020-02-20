subscribe to newsletter
  • 45 Ukrainians, 27 Foreigners Evacuated From Wuhan, 22 Crewmembers, Police Officers And Doctors Will Undergo Quarantine
20 February 2020, Thursday, 13:28 41
Events 2020-02-20T19:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
45 Ukrainians, 27 Foreigners Evacuated From Wuhan, 22 Crewmembers, Police Officers And Doctors Will Undergo Qu

45 Ukrainians, 27 Foreigners Evacuated From Wuhan, 22 Crewmembers, Police Officers And Doctors Will Undergo Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
evacuation, Wuhan, China, Coronavirus, quarantine, Novi Sanzhary, Poltava region

A total of 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China), as well as 22 crewmembers, police officers and doctors will undergo quarantine (be isolated from the others for the period of 14 days).

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, reminded that the SkyUp plane left the Boryspil International Airport for Kharkiv.

He noted that the observation will last for 14 days at the medical center of the National Guard, Novi Sanzhary, in Poltava region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the plane with the Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) has arrived in Kharkiv.

Kryvyi Rih Prepares 15 Boxes In 2 Hospitals For Possible Patients With Coronavirus
