SkyUp Plane With Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan Lands At Kharkiv International Airport

The plane of the SkyUp air company with Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China) aboard landed at the Kharkiv International Airport at around 11:55 p.m.

This follows from the data from the Flightradar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The people will be delivered to the medical center of the National Guard, Novi Sanzhary, in Poltava region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China), as well as 22 crewmembers, police officers and doctors will undergo quarantine (be isolated from the others for the period of 14 days).

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, reminded that the SkyUp plane left the Boryspil International Airport for Kharkiv.

He noted that the observation will last for 14 days at the medical center of the National Guard, Novi Sanzhary, in Poltava region.