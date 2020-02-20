IMF Experts Arrive In Ukraine

Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have arrived in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the IMF office in Ukraine.

They did not provide any information about the term the IMF representatives arrived for.

The experts arrived in Ukraine to hold technical discussion of the economic growth policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said in Washington (the United States) that Ukraine should fulfill all the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to receive the financing under the new program.

Early in December 2019, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on a new program for about USD 5.5 billion.