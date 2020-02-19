subscribe to newsletter
Ukrainian news
Ukraine To Agree With Grenada On Visa-Free Travels

Даша Зубкова
Grenada, visa free travels, visa free, Prime Minister, Oleksii Honcharuk

Ukraine intends to agree on visa-free travels with Grenada (a sovereign state in the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea at the southern end of the Grenadines island chain).

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that the citizens of the two countries will be able to travel without visas for the period of 90 days within every 180 days.

The prime minister authorized Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Natalia Galibarenko, to sign respective Agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2019, Ukraine established diplomatic relations with Grenada.

