NSDC Deputy Secretary Kryvonos Urges Zelenskyy Not To Approve State Defense Order For 2020-2022

19 February 2020, Wednesday, 18:15
Ukrainian news
Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Serhii Kryvonos has called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to enact the state defense order that the NSDC approved for the period of 2020-2022.

Kryvonos announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“What I saw and know has prompted in me outrage and a lack of understanding of the proposed solutions. Based on my experience, I ask the president and supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces not to sign the defense order, but to return it for revision,” he wrote.

According to Kryvonos, the document raises questions about the competence of those responsible for drafting it, and its adoption will lead to disruption of key defense programs and initiatives and a weakening of the country’s defense capability instead of strengthening it.

In particular, the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is concerned that development and financing of a missile program is not prioritized in accordance with the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council approved the state defense order for the period of 2020-2022 on February 18.

According to the National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Danylov, the state defense order for 2020 exceeds the state defense order for 2019 by 16% and amounts to more than USD 1 billion.

