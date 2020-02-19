subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.6
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk
19 February 2020, Wednesday, 18:13 10
Economy 2020-02-20T02:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk

All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, timber, unprocessed timber, electronic auctions

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has announced that all trade in unprocessed timber has been switched to electronic auctions.

The Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksii Honcharuk added that all trade in unprocessed timber was switched to electronic auctions in early February. This means transparent pricing and bringing the timber market out of the shadows," the statement said.

In addition, the government is launching a centralized timber inventory.

The statement also said that the most "odious" forestry experts in Zakarpattia and Kharkiv regions have been dismissed.

According to the statement, the Cabinet of Ministers launched an online register of logging and an electronic logging card in the fall of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Honcharuk previously said that he expected a pilot project for electronic timber auctions to be launched in April 2020.

The State Forest Resources Agency signed a memorandum on sale of unprocessed timber with the state-owned ProZorro.Sales electronic auction platform in 2019.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk timber unprocessed timber electronic auctions

Ukrainians Will Be Evacuated From China After Reso...
Cabinet Allocates UAH 1.4 Billion As One-Time Mone...
Poroshenko Approves Introduction Of Criminal Respo...
European Business Association Committee Head Tsypr...
Court Orders NACB To Investigate Nefiodov For Possible Corruption
NSDC Deputy Secretary Kryvonos Urges Zelenskyy Not To Approve State Defense Order For 2020-2022
News
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform 18:21
Ukraine To Agree With Grenada On Visa-Free Travels 18:18
NSDC Deputy Secretary Kryvonos Urges Zelenskyy Not To Approve State Defense Order For 2020-2022 18:15
All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk 18:13
Italian Businessman Del Vecchio Indirectly Acquires Luxoptica Chain Of Stores 18:08
more news
About 6,000 farmers demand NABU chief's resignation, accuse him of pressure on Ukrainian business 16:26
Bakhmatyuk handed over inscribed eggs "Sytnyk is corrupt" to the director of NABU 13:51
Ukraine To Evacuate Citizens Of Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil And Russia From Wuhan 13:11
4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities With Ukrainian Military Men 13:14
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
more news
Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan 18:36
Ukraine Ready For Oil Transit To Belarusian Refineries – Belarus’ Ambassador Kizim 13:05
4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities With Ukrainian Military Men 13:14
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
more news
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok