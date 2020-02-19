All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has announced that all trade in unprocessed timber has been switched to electronic auctions.

The Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksii Honcharuk added that all trade in unprocessed timber was switched to electronic auctions in early February. This means transparent pricing and bringing the timber market out of the shadows," the statement said.

In addition, the government is launching a centralized timber inventory.

The statement also said that the most "odious" forestry experts in Zakarpattia and Kharkiv regions have been dismissed.

According to the statement, the Cabinet of Ministers launched an online register of logging and an electronic logging card in the fall of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Honcharuk previously said that he expected a pilot project for electronic timber auctions to be launched in April 2020.

The State Forest Resources Agency signed a memorandum on sale of unprocessed timber with the state-owned ProZorro.Sales electronic auction platform in 2019.