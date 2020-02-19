Italian Businessman Del Vecchio Indirectly Acquires Luxoptica Chain Of Stores

subscribe to newsletter
Даша Зубкова
Italy, businessman, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Luxoptica, Borys Lozhkin, Luxottica

The Italian businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio indirectly acquired the Luxoptica chain of stores.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified state register of legal entities and individuals-entrepreneurs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the register, as of February 19, the businessman owns Luxoptica through the International Optical House Holding company (the Netherlands).

The first Luxoptica store was opened in 1994 in Kharkiv.

As of the current moment, the network consists of 178 stores.

Earlier, Luxoptica belonged to ex-head of the Presidential Administration Borys Lozhkin and businessman Oleh Kalashnikov.

Del Vecchio is the founder of the Luxottica eyewear company (Milan, Italy).

In 1999, he acquired the American Ray-Ban eyewear brand.

Del Vecchio's net worth is estimated at more than USD 20 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed OH Holding Limited (Cyprus) to acquire more than 50% of Luxoptica Holding, controlled by the former head of the Presidential Administration, Borys Lozhkin.

