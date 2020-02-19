Court Orders NACB To Investigate Nefiodov For Possible Corruption

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open a corruption case against the State Customs Service’s Chairman Maksym Nefiodov.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the court documents, an unnamed citizen filed a lawsuit with the court, accusing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of inaction.

The lawsuit states that the citizen reported a crime committed by a group of people led by Nefiodov to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 23. It alleged that a group of people led by Nefiodov systematically accepted bribes in exchange for delivery of fuel and uncertified panels to the Ukrainian market on the basis of a fictitious audit of suppliers.

According to the lawsuit, these actions inflicted losses of more than UAH 40 million on the state.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau refused to investigate these allegations, but the court ordered the bureau to open a case against Nefiodov on February 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nefiodov received a salary of UAH 230,000 in December.

Customs revenues into the 2019 state budget amounted to UAH 22,878.719 million (94.2% of the target revenue).