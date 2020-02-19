subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Chairperson Of Chernivtsi Regional Council Muntian (Batkivschyna) Pays Bail Of UAH 10 Million
19 February 2020, Wednesday, 12:59 11
Politics 2020-02-20T04:00:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
Chairperson Of Chernivtsi Regional Council Muntian (Batkivschyna) Pays Bail Of UAH 10 Million

Chairperson Of Chernivtsi Regional Council Muntian (Batkivschyna) Pays Bail Of UAH 10 Million

Даша Зубкова
Chernivtsi Regional Council, Ivan Muntian, Batkivschyna, High Anti-Corruption Court, bail, NACB

Chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Ivan Muntian (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association), has paid the bail of UAH 10 million set by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Press service of the court has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the amount was paid into the court's account on February 18.

The investigating judge did not satisfy the appeal of a detective of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) on dismissal of Muntian as the chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court set the bail of UAH 10 million for Muntian.

On February 4, the NACB notified Muntian of suspicion of taking a bribe of USD 180,000.

Больше новостей о: Chernivtsi Regional Council Ivan Muntian Batkivschyna High Anti-Corruption Court bail NACB

NACP Allocates UAH 283 Million To Finance Parliame...
Court Bans Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lesnicha Fro...
Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts U...
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competiti...
Court Orders NACB To Investigate Nefiodov For Possible Corruption
NSDC Deputy Secretary Kryvonos Urges Zelenskyy Not To Approve State Defense Order For 2020-2022
News
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform 18:21
Ukraine To Agree With Grenada On Visa-Free Travels 18:18
NSDC Deputy Secretary Kryvonos Urges Zelenskyy Not To Approve State Defense Order For 2020-2022 18:15
All Trade In Unprocessed Timber To Be Conducted Via Electronic Auctions – Honcharuk 18:13
Italian Businessman Del Vecchio Indirectly Acquires Luxoptica Chain Of Stores 18:08
more news
About 6,000 farmers demand NABU chief's resignation, accuse him of pressure on Ukrainian business 16:26
Bakhmatyuk handed over inscribed eggs "Sytnyk is corrupt" to the director of NABU 13:51
Ukraine To Evacuate Citizens Of Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil And Russia From Wuhan 13:11
4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities With Ukrainian Military Men 13:14
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
more news
Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan 18:36
Ukraine Ready For Oil Transit To Belarusian Refineries – Belarus’ Ambassador Kizim 13:05
4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostilities With Ukrainian Military Men 13:14
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
more news
Coordinator For Counterterrorism Sales Expresses Support To Riaboshapka In Anti-Corruption Efforts And Prosecutor's Office Reform
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok