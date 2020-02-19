Chairperson Of Chernivtsi Regional Council Muntian (Batkivschyna) Pays Bail Of UAH 10 Million

Chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Ivan Muntian (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association), has paid the bail of UAH 10 million set by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Press service of the court has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the amount was paid into the court's account on February 18.

The investigating judge did not satisfy the appeal of a detective of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) on dismissal of Muntian as the chairperson of the Chernivtsi Regional Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court set the bail of UAH 10 million for Muntian.

On February 4, the NACB notified Muntian of suspicion of taking a bribe of USD 180,000.