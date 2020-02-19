subscribe to newsletter
  • One Of Hospitals Ready To Accept Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan – Kyiv Regional State Administration
19 February 2020, Wednesday, 12:57 47
Events 2020-02-20T04:00:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
One Of Hospitals Ready To Accept Ukrainians Evacuated From Wuhan – Kyiv Regional State Administration

Даша Зубкова
hospital, Kyiv region, Myronivka, evacuation, Wuhan, China, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, quarantine

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has told the Health Ministry that a hospital in Myronivka (Kyiv region) was ready to accept the Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

This follows from a reply of the Kyiv regional state administration to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the report, the accommodation of the evacuated people might take place at a non-commercial enterprise of the Kyiv City Council entitled Regional Medical Rehabilitation Hospital located at 1 Pirozhenka street in the town of Myronivka.

The hospital is equipped with 75 beds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said that the plane to evacuate the Ukrainians from Wuhan would arrive in Wuhan at 22 p.m. (local time), February 20.

