  Lovochkin: Debts for Utility Bills Top 63 Billion Hryvnia
18 February 2020, Tuesday
Lovochkin: Debts for Utility Bills Top 63 Billion Hryvnia

Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org
High gas and heating bills are increasing the debt of Ukrainian consumers for provided utility services. This was stated by Opposition Platform - For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin commenting on the State Statistics Service’s data on 2019.

"Debts of our citizens for heating and hot water increased by 21 percent in 2019 alone. This proves the inefficiency of the subsidies system run by the acting administration. It’s not possible to save the housing and utility sector from collapsing through subsidies. The only solution is to lower the fees," Lovochkin said.

The politician said that 48.3bln hryvnia out of 63.7bln debt for utility fees are unpaid bills for gas, heating, and hot water.

"Most of the citizens have not even noticed the much-heralded lower fees for gas and heating. Opposition Platform - For Life has introduced bills that will allow lowering the fees for Ukraine-produced gas and provide for direct gas supply from Gazprom. This is the only solution for significant decrease of the bills the Ukrainians get. If we had been heard, the bills would have been much lower. So we insist that our proposals are passed and further implemented," the MP said.

