  • Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan
18 February 2020, Tuesday, 18:36 10
Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on politicians to stop inciting people to block roads in connection with the return of Ukrainians from the zone of spread of a new type of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - Wuhan (China).

He announced this at a briefing following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to appeal to some political parties that appeal to local residents and incite them to block roads. We know this information thanks to law enforcement agencies. We must understand that we are taking our citizens, the same as we are. I want to say these political comrades that if you block roads and incite people, then I personally will bring all our citizens, and we will certainly return them home, to Koncha Zaspa in their mansions," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that among Ukrainians who are evacuated from Wuhan, many were born after 1990.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is evacuating from Wuhan (China) 49 Ukrainians and up to 25 foreign citizens from Germany, the Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil and Russia.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 4.5 million for the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Coronavirus spread zone in Wuhan (China) and established a 14-day quarantine for them upon arrival.

