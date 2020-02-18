subscribe to newsletter
  • Defendants In Sheremet Murder Case Could Be SBU Agents – Bakanov
18 February 2020, Tuesday, 18:31 10
Politics 2020-02-18T19:45:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
sbu, Ivan Bakanov, Pavel Sheremet, Vladyslav Hryschenko, Sheremet murder

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov is not ruling out the possibility that defendants in the case involving the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, particularly Vladyslav Hryschenko (nicknamed Bucha), are agents of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Bakanov stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“It is possible. It is possible that they (people involved in the Sheremet murder case) were part of their (SBU employees) network of spies,” he said.

Bakanov also said that the audiotape of a conversation between an SBU employee and one of the defendants in the murder case, which was published in the mass media, was not proof of his involvement in the Sheremet case.

Bakanov also denied reports claiming that the Security Service of Ukraine was somehow blocking the investigation of Sheremet’s murder and preventing the police from interrogating SBU employees who are of interest to investigators.

According to him, the Security Service of Ukraine is ready to help in this area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov recently claimed that Andrii Omelchenko, an employee of the Counterintelligence Department at the Security Service of Ukraine, was involved in a cover-up of information about the murder Sheremet. He has published an audiotape of the alleged conversation between Omelchenko and Hryschenko.

SBU Employees Not Involved In Sheremet Murder Case – Bakanov
