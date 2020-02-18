Avakov For Adoption Of Law On Collaborators Before Elections In Donbas

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, considers expedient the adoption of the law on collaborators (amnesty of Donbas residents) before the elections in Donbas.

He said on the air of the ICTV channel in the evening of February 17, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that in compliance with the law, residents of the Ukraine-uncontrolled territories of Donbas, who were fulfilling socially important functions, should not be brought to criminal responsibility.

According to Avakov, the law is very simple.

He considers that the law should cover only the citizens, who fulfilled socially important work, and not militants, as they killed and looted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov rules out participation of militants, who warred against Ukraine, in joint police patrol squadrons during local elections in Donbas.