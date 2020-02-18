subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.51
26.1 26.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Avakov For Adoption Of Law On Collaborators Before Elections In Donbas
18 February 2020, Tuesday, 13:19 12
Politics 2020-02-18T22:00:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
Avakov For Adoption Of Law On Collaborators Before Elections In Donbas

Avakov For Adoption Of Law On Collaborators Before Elections In Donbas

Даша Зубкова
Arsen Avakov, elections, Donbas, militants, law on collaborators, collaborators

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, considers expedient the adoption of the law on collaborators (amnesty of Donbas residents) before the elections in Donbas.

He said on the air of the ICTV channel in the evening of February 17, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that in compliance with the law, residents of the Ukraine-uncontrolled territories of Donbas, who were fulfilling socially important functions, should not be brought to criminal responsibility.

According to Avakov, the law is very simple.

He considers that the law should cover only the citizens, who fulfilled socially important work, and not militants, as they killed and looted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov rules out participation of militants, who warred against Ukraine, in joint police patrol squadrons during local elections in Donbas.

Больше новостей о: Arsen Avakov elections Donbas militants law on collaborators collaborators

Information On Avakov’s Salary For December From C...
United States Expands Sanctions For 8 More People ...
4 Militants Killed, 6 Wounded As Result Of Hostili...
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 3 Wounded, 2 Shel...
OPG Opens Criminal Investigation Into Shelling Of JFO Positions On Tuesday
There Is No Threat Of Attack Of Militants In Donbas - General Staff
News
Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan 18:36
Defendants In Sheremet Murder Case Could Be SBU Agents – Bakanov 18:31
SBU Employees Not Involved In Sheremet Murder Case – Bakanov 18:27
There Is No Threat Of Attack Of Militants In Donbas - General Staff 18:23
OPG Opens Criminal Investigation Into Shelling Of JFO Positions On Tuesday 18:20
more news
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
Ukraine To Evacuate Citizens Of Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil And Russia From Wuhan 13:11
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu 19:02
more news
Zelenskyy Urges Politicians Not To Incite People To Block Roads Due To Return Of Ukrainians From Chinese Wuhan 18:36
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
Defendants In Sheremet Murder Case Could Be SBU Agents – Bakanov 18:31
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
SBU Employees Not Involved In Sheremet Murder Case – Bakanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok