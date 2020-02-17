subscribe to newsletter
  Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January

Даша Зубкова
Association of Pig Breeders, pig, pork, meat, price

The Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders states that the average price for category 1 pork in live weight decreased by 5% or UAH 2.2 per kilo to UAH 41.2 per kilo compared to prices in mid-January.

The Association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Association, as of January 15, pork was sold at UAH 43.4 per kilo, and last week (February 10-14) the price was set at UAH 41.2 per kilo.

"According to market operators, prices for live bait pigs for the week mainly varied within UAH 40-42.5 per kilo. Although high prices have occasionally sounded (in particular, UAH 43 per kilo), the range has fallen by UAH 2 per kilo," the statement reads.

It is noted that at the beginning of the second decade of February, pork producers sold livestock at UAH 0.5-2.5 per kilo cheaper than a week earlier.

Most market participants explain the strengthening of negative price dynamics as seasonal trends, as well as sluggish trading activity.

Besides, operators note pressure from the adjacent chicken market, prices for which continue to decline.

Taking this into consideration, most buyers expect further price reductions and a narrowing of the price range next week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, pork imports decreased by 14.8% to USD 44.226 million year over year, while exports increased by 39.6% to USD 5.269 million.

