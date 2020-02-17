Lovochkin: Parliament Should Make Peace and Utilities Fee Decrease Its Priority Instead of Land Sale

The most important issues for the nation are peace, economic development, and lower utility fees, not the matter of urgent land sales. This was stated by Opposition Platform - For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin in the parliament.

The politician said the draft bill proposed in the parliament does not include interests of those who work on the land. Fewer and fewer MPs have shown their support to the bill.

"The mono-majority, especially MPs elected through major system of voting, are now feeling some pressure from their electorate. People are absolutely unhappy with the reform that might bring unpredicted outcomes for the countryside," the MP said.

"Most of those who work on the land have no funds to buy it. Ukraine’s economy and entrepreneurs are very discriminated compared to foreign investors who might get to the market undercover as Ukrainian companies or banks," he said.

Therefore, Opposition Platform - For Life is adamantly opposed to this draft bill on land sales.

"We believe this bill does not serve the interests of Ukrainian society, and the Verkhovna Rada must spend some time to other issues, including lower utility fees and improving economic situation in Ukraine. And, more important, the bills on peace in the Donbas. The administration keeps promising, but shows no progress in is," the politician said.

Lovochkin said Opposition Platform - For Life will again address the state leadership with an initiative to re-introduce bills aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.