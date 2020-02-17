subscribe to newsletter
  • MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017
17 February 2020, Monday, 19:06 3
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017

Даша Зубкова
MP, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Holos, declaration, royalties, Amber Production, performances, singer

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, declared UAH 13 million of royalties from the Amber Production joint-stock company (Switzerland) for performances in 2016-2017.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified Register of declarations of persons authorized to fulfill the functions of the state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the declaration of significant changes in property status, on February 5, Vakarchuk received UAH 12,904,123 of royalties from Amber Production.

The office of the Amber Production AG is located in Baar in Switzerland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, Vakarchuk announced that he did not know the cost of performance at the corporate party of Wargaming in Minsk (Belarus) on December 21.

Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
