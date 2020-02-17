subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.24 26.74
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors
17 February 2020, Monday, 13:43 13
Politics 2020-02-17T21:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors

38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors

Даша Зубкова
detective, NACB, SACPO, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, prosecutor

38 detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NSCB) filed applications for participation in the competition for the selection of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on February 15 the acceptance of documents for participation in the competition for the selection of the SACPO prosecutors was completed.

Kholodnytskyi pointed out that this year 650 candidates will compete for 11 posts of SACPO prosecutors - this is 59 applicants for one post.

At past competitions, the number of candidates ranged from 283 to 390 people (11, 18 and 40 candidates for one place, respectively).

111 women and 539 men submitted their documents to the SACPO.

The number of women candidates has more than doubled compared to the previous contest (111 against 50).

It is noted that the service in the SACPO was of interest not only to staff prosecutors, but also to people who had never been associated with prosecutorial activities.

The competition was attended by: 375 candidates - employees of the prosecutor's office, 275 - external candidates, including 121 people - lawyers, lawyers of enterprises, institutions, organizations; 17 - employees of legal educational institutions; 11 - court employees.

68 investigators from various bodies also decided to change their career, including 38 detectives from the NACB, 11 investigators from the National Police, 10 from the State Bureau of Investigation, 6 from tax authorities, and 3 from security bodies investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi expects 100 sentences in cases of NACB and SACPO by 2021.

Больше новостей о: detective NACB SACPO Nazar Kholodnytskyi prosecutor

NACB Denies Detention Of Its Detective Near SACPO ...
Sytnyk Not To Resign Voluntarily
SACPO Checks Alleged Acquisition Of Russian Citize...
Kholodnytskyi Denies His Resignation
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko
News
Association Of Pig Breeders: Pork Prices In Live Weight Down By 5% To UAH 41 Per Kilo Over Mid-January 19:10
MP Vakarchuk Declares UAH 13 Million Of Royalties From Amber Production AG For Performances In 2016-2017 19:06
Shadow Economy Amounts To UAH 846 Billion Or 23.8% Of GDP – Ernst & Young Research 19:04
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu 19:02
Ukraine To Evacuate 25 Foreigners From Wuhan, China – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 18:59
more news
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Obukhiv District Council Requesting Zelenskyy To Prevent Accommodating Ukrainians From Wuhan For Quarantine At Private Sanatorium In Obukhiv District 13:31
Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20 13:37
Cabinet Approves New Procedure For Registering Ukrainians Living Abroad 13:40
38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors 13:43
Health Ministry Selects 2 Places For Quarantining People Evacuated From China, Not To Disclose Location 18:57
more news
Kazakhstan Temporarily Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Vinnytsia Region Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok