38 NACB Detectives File Applications For Competition For Selection Of SACPO Prosecutors

38 detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NSCB) filed applications for participation in the competition for the selection of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on February 15 the acceptance of documents for participation in the competition for the selection of the SACPO prosecutors was completed.

Kholodnytskyi pointed out that this year 650 candidates will compete for 11 posts of SACPO prosecutors - this is 59 applicants for one post.

At past competitions, the number of candidates ranged from 283 to 390 people (11, 18 and 40 candidates for one place, respectively).

111 women and 539 men submitted their documents to the SACPO.

The number of women candidates has more than doubled compared to the previous contest (111 against 50).

It is noted that the service in the SACPO was of interest not only to staff prosecutors, but also to people who had never been associated with prosecutorial activities.

The competition was attended by: 375 candidates - employees of the prosecutor's office, 275 - external candidates, including 121 people - lawyers, lawyers of enterprises, institutions, organizations; 17 - employees of legal educational institutions; 11 - court employees.

68 investigators from various bodies also decided to change their career, including 38 detectives from the NACB, 11 investigators from the National Police, 10 from the State Bureau of Investigation, 6 from tax authorities, and 3 from security bodies investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi expects 100 sentences in cases of NACB and SACPO by 2021.