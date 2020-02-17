Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Until February 20

Court Adjourns Hearing On Revision Of Measure Of Restraint For Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist She

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has adjourned the hearing on revision of the measure of restraint in the form of the arrest without bail for Andrii Antonenko, who is suspected of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet, until 2 p.m., February 20.

Respective decision was taken by the court on Monday, having satisfied respective appeal of the defense team, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing was adjourned as the suspect himself had not been delivered to the court.

Antonenko’s lawyers said they considered impossible the consideration of the appeal on the change of the measure of restraint without their client.

Lawyer Stanyslav Kulik said that Antonenko was not delivered to the court in order to protract the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Antonenko refused to cooperate with the investigators, as his testimony was used against him.