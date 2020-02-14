subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.31 26.81
˟
  • News
  • World
  • SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan
14 February 2020, Friday, 18:24 3
World 2020-02-14T21:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

Даша Зубкова
SkyUp, flight, Wuhan, evacuation, China, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV

SkyUp Airlines claims that it does not yet have an exact flight departure date for the evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the company's press service.

"A flight to Wuhan has not yet been planned, yet there is no (exact date)," the airline said.

The press service stated that when the exact date and time of departure of the flight to China will be known, SkyUp together with the Ministry of Health will organize a briefing to clarify information about this event.

Moreover, it is already known that special vestibules will be installed on departure to China, and upon return, the aircraft will be handled by the sanitary-epidemiological service.

“Air conditioning filters will be applied and the aircraft will be subsided for a certain period,” the press service commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Health announced earlier that Ukrainians will be evacuated from Wuhan (China) by SkyUp airline flight.

Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said that the plane to evacuate Ukrainians from Wuhan will be sent on February 18, on Wednesday (February 19) they will fly to Ukraine, and at the same time only healthy citizens will be evacuated, who will be in quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

On February 12, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced that the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan would take place after solving organizational issues.

Больше новостей о: SkyUp flight Wuhan evacuation China Coronavirus 2019-nCoV

SkyUp Airlines To Suspend Flights To Sharjah Due T...
Join Up Tour Operator To Return Its Tourists From ...
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation O...
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainia...
Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format
News
Nova Poshta Not To Suspend Mail Delivery To/From China Due To Coronavirus 18:26
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 18:24
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work 18:22
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman 18:14
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format 18:10
more news
Witness states that Sytnyk received money from Crimea, occupied by Russia 09:28
56% Of Russians Believe Russia And Ukraine Should Be Independent But Friendly Countries – Levada Center Poll 18:26
47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll 18:20
Ukraine Not Ready for Next Step of Healthcare Reform, - Lovochkin 12:17
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
more news
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska 12:54
Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry 12:57
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainians From Wuhan Will Be Placed At 13:00
Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Court To Oblige Naftogaz To Pay Bonus For USD 2.9 Billion Received From Gazprom 13:02
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 13:05
more news
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok