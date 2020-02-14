SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

SkyUp Airlines claims that it does not yet have an exact flight departure date for the evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the company's press service.

"A flight to Wuhan has not yet been planned, yet there is no (exact date)," the airline said.

The press service stated that when the exact date and time of departure of the flight to China will be known, SkyUp together with the Ministry of Health will organize a briefing to clarify information about this event.

Moreover, it is already known that special vestibules will be installed on departure to China, and upon return, the aircraft will be handled by the sanitary-epidemiological service.

“Air conditioning filters will be applied and the aircraft will be subsided for a certain period,” the press service commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Health announced earlier that Ukrainians will be evacuated from Wuhan (China) by SkyUp airline flight.

Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said that the plane to evacuate Ukrainians from Wuhan will be sent on February 18, on Wednesday (February 19) they will fly to Ukraine, and at the same time only healthy citizens will be evacuated, who will be in quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

On February 12, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced that the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan would take place after solving organizational issues.