Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman

Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zele

The Presidential Office intends to request a court to oblige the TV show entitled Schemes: Corruption In Detail (a project by the Radio Liberty) to refute and apologize for the TV story about the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Sultanate of Oman.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Office considers the story to be a clear manipulation of public opinion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has called a total hoax the story about the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Sultanate of Oman covered by the Schemes: Corruption In Detail TV show (a project of the Radio Liberty).

According to the footage, Zelenskyy allegedly left Oman on a plane used by Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the security council of the Russian Federation, to arrive there.

Two weeks earlier, Patrushev had allegedly met in Moscow with a cousin of a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Elbrus Tadeev, Yermak had been an assistant to before.

After the story had been published on the TV show, press-secretary of the President, Yuliya Mendel, called those facts irreconcilable and not proving the existence of any Zelenskyy’s secret agreements.

Yermak assured the hosts of the TV show that his appointment as the head of the Presidential Office was not a consequence of the visit to Oman and that Zelenskyy met only with the officials whose names were covered by the media.

The Presidential Office officially notes it does not have any information about the Zelenskyy’s visit to Oman early in 2020.