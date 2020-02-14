subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.31 26.81
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan
14 February 2020, Friday, 13:05 17
Politics 2020-02-15T00:04:41+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, evacuation, Wuhan, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, China

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 4.5 million for the evacuation of the Ukrainian citizens from the zone of spreading of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

This follows from respective Executive Order 99 dated February 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds were allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Health Minister, Zoriana Skaletska, the plane with the Ukrainians aboard will leave Wuhan on February 18.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers evacuation Wuhan Coronavirus 2019-nCoV China

Cabinet Establishes State Debt Management Agency
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainia...
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On Febru...
Ukrainians Will Be Evacuated From China After Reso...
Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format
News
Nova Poshta Not To Suspend Mail Delivery To/From China Due To Coronavirus 18:26
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 18:24
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work 18:22
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman 18:14
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format 18:10
more news
Witness states that Sytnyk received money from Crimea, occupied by Russia 09:28
56% Of Russians Believe Russia And Ukraine Should Be Independent But Friendly Countries – Levada Center Poll 18:26
47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll 18:20
Ukraine Not Ready for Next Step of Healthcare Reform, - Lovochkin 12:17
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
more news
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska 12:54
Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry 12:57
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainians From Wuhan Will Be Placed At 13:00
Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Court To Oblige Naftogaz To Pay Bonus For USD 2.9 Billion Received From Gazprom 13:02
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 13:05
more news
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok