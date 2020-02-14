Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 4.5 million for the evacuation of the Ukrainian citizens from the zone of spreading of the coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Wuhan (the People's Republic of China).

This follows from respective Executive Order 99 dated February 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds were allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Health Minister, Zoriana Skaletska, the plane with the Ukrainians aboard will leave Wuhan on February 18.