Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainians From Wuhan Will Be Placed At

The Health Ministry of Ukraine does not reveal the information about the venue where the Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Wuhan will be placed at for a period of 14 days. Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the ministry. According to a spokesperson for the ministry, paramedics will ensure examination and accompanying of the evacuated Ukrainians. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainians will be evacuated from Wuhan by a SkyUp plane. According to Health Minister, Zoriana Skaletska, the plane with the Ukrainians aboard will depart from Wuhan on February 18.