subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.31 26.81
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry
14 February 2020, Friday, 12:57 15
Politics 2020-02-14T23:34:35+02:00
Ukrainian news
Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry

Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Normandy Format, Normandy Format meeting, MSC, Munich Security Conference, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Normandy Format meeting at the level of the foreign affairs ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France will not take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 14-16.

This follows from the reply of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his working visit to Germany on February 14-15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the floor at the MSC dedicated to Ukraine, and hold a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

Больше новостей о: Normandy Format Normandy Format meeting MSC Munich Security Conference President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Mee...
Zelenskyy Will Take Floor At MSC, Hold Number Of B...
Cost Of Poroshenko's Flight To Germany To Attend M...
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting ...
Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format
News
Nova Poshta Not To Suspend Mail Delivery To/From China Due To Coronavirus 18:26
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 18:24
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work 18:22
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman 18:14
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format 18:10
more news
Witness states that Sytnyk received money from Crimea, occupied by Russia 09:28
56% Of Russians Believe Russia And Ukraine Should Be Independent But Friendly Countries – Levada Center Poll 18:26
47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll 18:20
Ukraine Not Ready for Next Step of Healthcare Reform, - Lovochkin 12:17
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
more news
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska 12:54
Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry 12:57
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainians From Wuhan Will Be Placed At 13:00
Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Court To Oblige Naftogaz To Pay Bonus For USD 2.9 Billion Received From Gazprom 13:02
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 13:05
more news
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok