Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry

The Normandy Format meeting at the level of the foreign affairs ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France will not take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 14-16.

This follows from the reply of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his working visit to Germany on February 14-15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the floor at the MSC dedicated to Ukraine, and hold a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.