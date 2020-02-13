subscribe to newsletter
  47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll
13 February 2020, Thursday, 18:20
47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Russians, Levada center, poll

47% of Russians have a negative attitude to Ukraine and 42% have a positive attitude to the country.

This is indicated by the results of a poll that the Yuri Levada analytical center conducted in January 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked about their general attitude to Ukraine, 27% of the respondents in the poll said it was “mostly bad,” 20% said it was “very bad,” 36% said it was “mostly good,” and only 6% said it was “very good.”

According to the results of the poll, 11% of the respondents did not answer.

The poll was conducted from January 23 to 29 among a representative sample of urban and rural population of Russians over the age of 18.

In total, the company polled 1,603 Russians in 137 settlements in 50 regions of Russia.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 56% of Russian polled in October 2019 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Levada Center said they had a positive attitude to Ukrainians.

