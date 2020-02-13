subscribe to newsletter
13 February 2020, Thursday, 12:57 6
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina

Даша Зубкова
SBI, European Solidarity, Sofia Fedina, arrest, personal recognizance, Marusia Zveroboi, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, threats

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will not request a court to arrest a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of the former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the SBI.

According to the report, the SBI will ask the court to select personal recognizance for Fedina and volunteer Marusia Zveroboi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has selected personal recognizance for volunteer Zveroboi suspected of threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director
