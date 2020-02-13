subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.39 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors
13 February 2020, Thursday, 12:55 6
Economy 2020-02-13T12:57:10+02:00
Ukrainian news
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors

MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors

Даша Зубкова
Yurii Kosiuk, MHP, Saudi Arabia, Turki bin Faisal Al Said

Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, is planning to implement a project in Saudi Arabia along with local contractors.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

MHP and local partners are expected to invest 30% of the start-up capital and the rest of the amount will be financed at the expense of cheap long-term loans provided by Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, the key partner and official sponsor of MHP in Saudi Arabia is Turki bin Faisal Al Said, a Saudi politician and diplomat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP has revised the EBITDA outlook for 2019 downwards by 15% to USD 382.5 million.

The MHP public joint-stock company is a vertically integrated open joint-stock company consisting of enterprises producing chicken, incubation eggs, and fodder, as well as enterprises engaging in crop cultivation.

Больше новостей о: Yurii Kosiuk MHP Saudi Arabia Turki bin Faisal Al Said

Zelenskyy Introduces Yermak To NSDC Instead Of Bohdan
District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director
News
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina 12:57
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
District Administrative Court Obtains Lawsuit Against Zelenskyy’s Right To Appoint SBI’s Provisional Director 12:50
Zelenskyy Will Take Floor At MSC, Hold Number Of Bilateral Meetings On February 14-15 12:48
Zelenskyy Introduces Yermak To NSDC Instead Of Bohdan 12:45
more news
Because of Sytnyk, state receives US$9.6 mln from VAB Bank assets sale instead of US$327.6 mln – Bakhmatyuk 15:05
The odious State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Galushchak is being searched – says Golobuckij 15:04
Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before Normandy Summit 12:41
Ukraine Discusses No Water Supplies Resumption To Crimea With Russia In Exchange For Withdrawal Of Troops In Donbas – Yermak 12:51
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl 12:49
more news
Cabinet Establishes State Debt Management Agency 12:43
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Violations By Board Chairperson Of PrivatBank Krumphanzl 12:49
Weighted Average Electricity Price For Industry Down 31.8% To UAH 1,425 Per MWh Since Launch Of New Market Model 17:36
Borodianskyi To Initiate Extension Of Ban On Russian Social Networks And Media 17:39
Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before Normandy Summit 12:41
more news
SBI Will Not Request Court To Arrest MP Fedina
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok