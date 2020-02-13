subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Will Take Floor At MSC, Hold Number Of Bilateral Meetings On February 14-15

Даша Зубкова
Germany, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, MSC, Munich Security Conference

During his working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on February 14-15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the floor at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) dedicated to Ukraine and hold a number of bilateral meetings with the world leaders on its sidelines.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The conference itself will last from February 14 to February 16.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on January 22, Zelenskyy visited the Swiss Confederation to take part the World Economic Forum in Davos.

