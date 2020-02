Zelenskyy Introduces Yermak To NSDC Instead Of Bohdan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to replace former head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan.

This follows from respective presidential decree 52 dated February 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy dismissed Bohdan as the head of the Presidential Office on February 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan had headed the Presidential Office since May 21, 2019.