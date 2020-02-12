subscribe to newsletter
Sytnyk Not To Resign Voluntarily

Даша Зубкова
NACB, Artem Sytnyk, resignation

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk does not intend to resign voluntarily.

Sytnyk said this while delivering a report to the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I did not work for four years only to resign now,” he said.

According to him, many people are interested in his resignation, including in the parliament, but he believes that this demonstrates that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is on the right track.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 216 parliamentarians have proposed that the parliament dismiss Sytnyk from the post of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for committing a corruption offense.

