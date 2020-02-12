subscribe to newsletter
SACPO Checks Alleged Acquisition Of Russian Citizenship By Ex-MP Onischenko

Даша Зубкова
SACPO, Oleksandr Onischenko, Russian citizenship, Nazar Kholodnytskyi

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) is examining the alleged acquisition of a Russian citizen's passport by the former Member of Parliament Oleksandr Onischenko (independent).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the head of the SACPO, Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

“Checking the information,” he said.

According to him, the SACPO is particularly interested in the fact when in particular he was given the passport of a Russian citizen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Onischenko is asking Germany to grant him political asylum.

Kholodnytskyi hopes for the extradition of ex-MP Onischenko from Germany by May 4.

