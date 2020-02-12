SBU Bans 675 Russians From Entering Ukraine In 2019

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned the entry of 675 Russian citizens into the country in 2019.

This is stated in the response of the authority to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"In 2019, the SBU decided to ban the entry of 675 citizens of the Russian Federation into Ukraine," the response reads.

At the same time, the SBU does not specify which of them is an actor or a singer, as well as what kind of professional activity the person involved in, since it does not have a single base for such a distribution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine banned the entry of Ukrainian singer Valery Syutkin into Ukraine.

The SBU banned the entry of 157 Russians into Ukraine in 2018.