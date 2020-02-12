subscribe to newsletter
Ukrainians Will Be Evacuated From China After Resolution Of Organizational Issues – Honcharuk

Даша Зубкова
evacuation, Prime Minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, ukrainian citizens, Wuhan, China, Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has said that Ukrainian citizens will be evacuated from Wuhan (China) after the relevant organizational issues are resolved.

Honcharuk stated this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to look for an opportunity to carry out the evacuation in a way that will not create additional risks for the population. There are subtleties regarding how the infection behaves. Other countries’ experience of how to organize such an evacuation exists, and we are studying it," Honcharuk said.

According to him, the evacuation will take place when there is confidence that there is no risk of penetration and spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus throughout Ukraine.

"It is a matter of days. We have aircraft ready. Several facilities to which the evacuation can be performed have been identified, and a plan for accommodation [of people] is being prepared," the prime minister said.

Earlier reports indicated that the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan was scheduled for February 11, but it did not take place.

According to the Ministry of Health, an aircraft with an estimated 50 seats is being prepared for the evacuation.

Prospective evacuees will have their temperatures taken before boarding the aircraft. Persons with signs of illness will not be allowed to board the aircraft.

In Ukraine, the aircraft’s passengers and crew will be taken by bus to places where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has decided to send a charter flight to China to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan (Hubei Province) because of the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

There are currently 30 coronavirus test kits in Ukraine.

