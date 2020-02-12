subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukraine Discusses No Water Supplies Resumption To Crimea With Russia In Exchange For Withdrawal Of Troops In Donbas – Yermak
12 February 2020, Wednesday, 12:51 40
Politics 2020-02-12T23:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Discusses No Water Supplies Resumption To Crimea With Russia In Exchange For Withdrawal Of Troops In Donbas – Yermak

Даша Зубкова
Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, water supply, Crimea, Donbas, David Arakhamia, Russia

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, assures that the idea of resumption of water supplies to the Russia-annexed Crimea in exchange for the withdrawal of forces and military man of militants in Donbas is a personal opinion of Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, that has never been discussed between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Yermak has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak added he had not discussed the issue of Crimea with deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for the "Ukrainian issue" instead of Vladislav Surkov, a Putin's assistant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as the head of the Office instead of Andrii Bohdan on February 11.

Before, Yermak had been Zelenskyy’s assistant.

