Cabinet Establishes State Debt Management Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the State Debt Management Agency.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Honcharuk, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The establishment of the Agency is a mandatory requirement to implementation of the action plan of the Government.

Such a model is successfully working in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill On amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine, which establish establishment of the State Debt Management Agency of Ukraine.